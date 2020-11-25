Four years for raping woman who asked him where she could buy tobacco

A MAN has been sentenced to four years in prison for raping a woman who asked him where she could buy tobacco in Sevilla in August 2017.

At around 2am on August 15, 2017, the victim asked the man where she could get tobacco, and he offered to accompany her to a nearby kiosk-bar. She told him it wasn’t necessary but he went with her anyway and even stayed with her once she had bought it, leading her to another street where he tried to kiss her.

She attempted to fight him off, but he pushed her against a wall and raped her. She screamed for help, but apparently no-one heard her. She went to the Virgen del Rocio Hospital and staff there went to the magistrate’s court to report the raped.

He acknowledged the events and accepted four years in prison for sexual assault from the Andalucia High Court of Justice with the extenuating circumstance of psychic disorder and drug addiction and the fact that he confessed. He will also be on probation for five years after he is released from prison and the victim has a restraining order in place against him for eight years. He has been sentenced to pay her €1,500 in compensation. The sentence can’t be appealed.

