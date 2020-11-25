Former Eton College Teacher Guilty Of Sexually Abusing Pupils.

-- Advertisement --



A former teacher at Eton College has been found guilty of sexually touching students during night-time visits to their bedrooms at one of Britains most prestigious boarding schools. Reading Crown Court heard that Matthew Mowbray, of Locks Heath, Southampton, entered boys’ rooms late at night on the pretext of discussing schoolwork before touching them for his own “sexual gratification”.

One complainant said Mowbray groped his bottom with a “forceful squeeze”, while another pupil said he “felt really uncomfortable and just froze” when he was sexually touched by the geography teacher.

The 49-year-old father admitted downloading hundreds of indecent images of children, as well as superimposing pupils’ faces on to the naked bodies of unknown children on his computer. However, he denied nine other counts of sexual activity with a child against four boys and one girl over a period of several years.

On Wednesday, November 25, a jury of six men and six women found Mowbray guilty on eight of the charges and not guilty of one count of sexual activity with a child against a girl. Mowbray remained expressionless and clutched a face mask as the verdicts were read out after the jury had deliberated for six hours and 34 minutes.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Former Eton College Teacher Guilty Of Sexually Abusing Pupils”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.