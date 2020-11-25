Foreign Office minister Baroness Sugg quits after Rishi Sunak cuts foreign aid

Foreign Office minister Baroness Sugg has quit following Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s announcement to foreign aid.

She has resigned from her junior ministerial role after the Government went back on it’s commitment to spend 0.7 per cent of GDP on aid to poorer countries.

The Chancellor said it was ‘difficult to justify’ to the British people at a time of such crisis.

In her resignation letter to PM Boris Johnson, Baroness Sugg wrote: “I believe it is fundamentally wrong to abandon our commitment to spend 0.7% of gross national income on development.

“This promise should be kept in the tough times as well as the good.

“Given the link between our development spend and the health of our economy, the economic downturn has already led to significant cuts this year and I do not believe we should reduce our support further at a time of unprecedented global crises,” reports Sky News.

The PM thanked Baroness Sugg for her “outstanding service” and said he was “sorry to see her go”.

