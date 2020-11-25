Flamenco star stops off in Nerja for photo shoot.

Flamenco singer Carmen Linares, who has carved out a place for herself in contemporary Spanish musical culture, visited Nerja this week for a photographic session organised by the Andalucian Institute of Flamenco.

The star performed in the Cueva de Nerja a few years ago, regularly visits the town she “is in love with”.

The visit was part of the commemoration of the 10th anniversary of the declaration of Flamenco as Intangible Heritage of Humanity by Unesco.

Linares is the only woman in flamenco to win the National Music Award 2001.

She began her solo career in 1980 accompanied on guitar by Juan and Pepe Habichuela.

