THE first female is set to take charge of a Guardia Civil Command after it was announced that Lieutenant Colonel Silvia Gil was being assigned to the Command of Teruel.

-- Advertisement --



Silvia Gil, who obtained the job of lieutenant in 2001 after studying at the General Military Academy in Zaragoza and at the Academy of Guardia Civil Officers in Aranjuez (Madrid), had previously been on a duty commission in the United Nations Detachment in Colombia.

The Lieutenant Colonel has also been assigned to the Technical Office of the General Directorate, in the Mountain Rescue and Intervention Section (SEREIM) of Cangas de Onís (Asturias), in the Traffic Subsector of Las Palmas, among other destinations.