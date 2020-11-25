FIFA announce candidates shortlisted for The Best Football Awards

FIFA announce candidates shortlisted for seven of the individual trophies that will be presented at The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony on December 17, 2020.

Shortlists for the player, goalkeeper and coach prizes have been announced, after two expert panels – one for women’s football and one for men’s football – selected the candidates for each category.

Winners will now be decided by public votes made via FIFA.com, which is available until 23.59 pm on December 9.

Barcelona‘s Lionel Messi and ex-Real Madrid man Cristiano Ronaldo are included in the men’s category, along with four Liverpool players – Thiago Alcântara, Sadio Mané, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

Former Barcelona forward Neymar also makes the list along with Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos and Manchester City midfield maestro Kevin De Bruyne.

In the female category, Barcelona players Jennifer Hermoso and Caroline Graham Hansen stand out in a category that also features England star Lucy Bronze.

Chelsea FC Women have three players included with Pernille Harder, Ji Soyun and Sam Kerr.

Three La Liga goalkeepers are shortlisted as part of The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper category with Real Madrid’s Thibaut Courtois, Atlético de Madrid’s Jan Oblak and FC Barcelona’s Marc-André ter Stegen competing against Liverpool’s Alisson Becker for the win.

You can see the full list of shortlisted candidates here.

