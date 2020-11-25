FARMER Shoots A Family’s Pet Dog In The Face After It Enters His Field by Accident.



Kerri Malley, a 40-year-old mother of three, was walking her tiny pet cockapoo dog, Benji, on November 13, in Sandbach, Cheshire, when the dog touched onto an electric fence and ran away in fright, directly into an adjacent field full of sheep.

When Mrs. Malley entered the field looking for Benji, she encountered a farmer standing next to his Land Rover, and upon asking him had he seen her dog, she claims he smiled and said, “Yes, I’ve shot it, help yourself, it’s in the back.”

Mrs. Malley looked in the back of the Land Rover and saw her dog barely breathing, and he had been shot in the face. She rushed her cockapoo to the vet but sadly he passed away only minutes after arriving there.

A Cheshire Constabulary spokesman stated, “Officers received a report at around 2.30 pm on Friday, November 13, in the Sandbach area, a farmer had found a dog attacking a sheep”, and was by the Animals Act 1971, allowed to shoot it, but Kerri Malley claims the farmer told her the dog had not harmed or touched his sheep.

A devastated Mrs. Malley commented, “My Benji was lying there, having been shot in the face. I fell to my knees in complete shock at what I was witnessing. I find it incredibly hard to stomach that a burly farmer such as this had him within reach to kick, but not to grab him and place him in the back of the Land Rover. My personal impression is Benji was a mere trophy, and nothing I do now can bring him back”.

She went on, “I think there needs to be a greater awareness to dog owners of the implications when choosing to let your dog off its lead. I am not condoning sheep worrying and its lack of importance, but there have to be a more humane way to deal with it in this day and age, so innocent family pets are not killed unnecessarily”.

