Far-right extremist from Luton has been jailed for possessing explosives

A FAR-RIGHT extremist from Luton has been jailed for four years after pleading guilty to possessing explosives and other terror offences.

26-year-old Filip Bednarczyk, of Park Street, Luton, was arrested by counter-terrorism detectives on December 11 after a search of his bedsit led to the discovery of handwritten notes, electrical component parts and a 2kg (4lb) bag of sulphur powder in the back of a wardrobe.

During his trial at The Old Bailey, the court heard that the father-of-one had downloaded a large number of documents and images about explosives, and also had the “manifesto” belonging to the man responsible for the 2019 attack in Christchurch, New Zealand, on his computer.

The judge said he found some of Bednarczyk’s evidence was contradictory after the man admitted having right-wing sympathies but denied being a neo-Nazi, and was convinced that his right-wing sympathies were the motivation behind his actions.



Bednarczyk, who previously admitted to one count of possessing explosives and seven counts of possessing terrorist documents, was given a one-year extended licence period and made subject to a 15-year notification order.