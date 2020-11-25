EUROSTAR is ‘fighting for its survival’ and appeals to UK government for support



The cross-Channel rail operator has appealed to the UK government for more financial support as it has been forced to slash its timetables since travel restrictions have drastically reduced their customers.

Before the pandemic Eurostar ran more than 50 services a day; it is currently operating only one train between London and Paris, and one between London and Amsterdam. Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union general secretary Mick Cash said: “RMT is calling on the government to step in immediately to give lifeline financial support for the important international infrastructure role fulfilled by Eurostar and the thousands of jobs supported both directly and indirectly by the service.”

Eurostar has criticised the government for treating the rail operation unfairly after it announced on Tuesday, November 24 that up to £8million of business liabilities at each major English airport will be covered.

In a statement, Eurostar said: “The new scheme of rates relief for airports puts Eurostar at a direct disadvantage against its airline competitors. We would ask this scheme to be extended to include international rail services.”

