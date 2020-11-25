EL Corte Inglés shows its commitment to raising awareness of the International Day Against Gender Violence, as the company announces it will promote awareness messages on all the internal and external screens of its shopping centres, as well as on social networks.

On the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, which is celebrated on Wednesday, November 25, El Corte Inglés and its employees unite as they stand up for the victims, through a series of actions aimed at giving visibility and raising awareness about this problem.

Messages of support and awareness will be projected on all the information screens located within the El Corte Inglés centres, as well as through social networks, in line with the Ministry of Equality and the Integra Foundation. The outdoor screens in the Madrid and Malaga centres will also have special visibility.

The company collaborates with these entities to promote the labor reintegration of the victims. El Corte Inglés is part of the first group of companies that joined the Network of Companies for a Society Free of Gender Violence, by signing an agreement with the Ministry of Equality.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “El Corte Inglés raising awareness of International Day Against Gender Violence”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.