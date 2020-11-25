EIGHT arrested in Benidorm for selling counterfeit clothing and accessories across various shops in the Rincón de Loix area.

-- Advertisement --



A successful operation by Policia Nacional officers led to eight people being detained, mostly of Chinese and Indian nationalities, aged between 36 and 47, after an investigation into eleven businesses allegedly selling counterfeit clothing and accessories from well-known brand names.

The investigation, which began before the pandemic, concluded after police seized over 3,000 counterfeit items, mainly sports equipment, clothing, accessories and bags.

Two further business owners were investigated, however, no further action was taken.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Eight arrested in Benidorm for selling counterfeit clothing and accessories”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.