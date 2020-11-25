Doctors Warn Virus-Killing UV Lamps Are Burning People’s Eyes.

Ultraviolet lamps that are meant to kill viruses and bacteria seem to be causing unfortunate and unintentional eye damage in some people. In a new medical paper published this month, doctors report several cases where people developed inflamed corneas due to UV radiation exposure from “germicidal lamps” put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

What’s worse is that some of the patients weren’t even aware the lamps had been installed. UV lighting has been in the press just lately since it was discovered the radiation can degrade the stability of many unwanted germs. Specialized lamps have been used in the past to control outbreaks of other potentially airborne diseases, including tuberculosis. Now many businesses and hospitals are using UV light to disinfect rooms and equipment.

The trouble is that, as we all know, UV radiation can harm humans too. Exposure to UV rays can damage both our skin and our corneas, the transparent and protective outer layer of our eye. When this happens, it causes a painful inflammation called photokeratitis. Special attention is now being given to the problem and information is being sent to organisations using the technology to eradicate the virus from public spaces, buildings, and airliners etc.

