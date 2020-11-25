DJ i_o passed away aged 30

DJ Garrett Lockhart, known professionally under the name i_o, has passed away aged 30, according to a statement posted to his social media accounts.

The EDM (Electronic Dance Music) artist from Washington DC passed away on Monday, November 23, the cause of death was not given.

The statement on his Instagram profile read “This extremely talented spirit taught us that even if nothing matters, you can still lead with love. Garrett’s truth and soul lives on through the music he shared. Rest in peace Garrett. We love you.”

He is probably best known for collaborating with Grimes on her track, Violence, from her 2019 album Miss Anthropocene and had also performed under the name Fawks.

He is also known for tracks such as Low, Death by Techno and Don’t Stop.

After months of being unable to perform due to Covid-19 restrictions, Garrett had performed in his first live show just 10 days before his death.

Just a week ago, he had released his latest single, Castles in the Sky, on streaming platforms.

