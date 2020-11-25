Debate over Mum who left self-isolating daughter home alone

A MUM who decided to leave her seven-year-old daughter home alone while she did the school run has caused debate on ‘mumsnet’ with many parents calling her actions “negligent”.

The mum-of-five had a tough decision when she was given a six-seater courtesy car instead of her normal seven-seater, as her daughter, who is self-isolating, wasn’t going to be able to fit in the car when she dropped the four other children to school.

When she took the children to school in the morning, her husband was at home, but when she went to pick them up later that afternoon, he’d gone out, which she said forced her to leave her daughter, seven, home alone.

On the parenting forum, she wrote, “She’s off school as the bubble are isolating and I had school runs to do today.

“I drive a 7 seater car and had been given a courtesy car for the day. This car only has 5 seats and I needed 6 if dd was going to fit in.

“I couldn’t do anything else at short notice. The others were at school and needed collecting.”

The mum explained she left her daughter with instructions, saying, “I spoke to her beforehand about the dangers and what to do if x or y happened, explained she could use Alexa to call my mobile also if there was a problem.

“I was gone about 15 minutes in total.

“Even if I’d have walked (which isn’t so close) she wouldn’t have been able to come to the school with me as they’ve sent the bubble home.

“But at least next time I can leave her in the car if needs be now we’ve got the big one back.”

She highlighted no harm came to her daughter and she was in exactly the same place where she left her, saying, “I came home and she was where I’d left her, on the sofa watching tv lying down on her iPad.

“Is this awful of me? I feel so negligent.”

One mum said, “Sorry I think you were massively unreasonable. You knew about the car. You knew the school run needed doing. You had six hours to formulate a better plan. Unreasonable and irresponsible. Sorry.”

“Age 7 is too young”, said another, “regardless of how sensible or mature they appear to be.”

And the debate online continues.

