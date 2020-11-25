COVID-19 Claims Young Boy’s Life After Brave Fight

COVID-19 claims a young boy’s life after his brave fight with the virus in West Yorkshire.

Fehzan Jamil, aged 10, from Bradford, West Yorkshire, had been shielded by his family due to his existing health conditions but still caught COVID-19. He died in the Bradford Royal Infirmary after testing positive for the virus.

Fehzen was described by his family as a “brave fighter” and had been treated by the Bradford Royal Infirmary for his existing health conditions for many years. The tragic death leaves the family devastated, his dad, Mohammed said “We tried our best to keep him safe but somehow Covid got to him.”

COVID-19 has claimed other young lives but Fehzan is thought to be one of the youngest. NHS England reported in June that a 13-day-old baby had died from the virus.

The UK is currently seeing some of the highest figures for COVID-19 deaths since May, despite the lockdowns and various restrictions. Positive news is being seen on the vaccine front with several different companies reporting high effectiveness, but this comes too late for many.

