A couple have been arrested as a child fights for her life in hospital

An 11-year-old-child is fighting for her life in a critical condition in hospital after an incident in West Yorkshire on Wednesday, November 25. A man and woman have been arrested in connection with the incident.

-- Advertisement --



Police attended a home in Stanks Drive, Swarcliffe, near Leeds at around 6:55am on Wednesday morning where they found a child in need of emergency medical attention.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: ‘At 6.55am today, police were contacted by the ambulance service who had been called to an incident involving an 11-year-old girl at an address in Stanks Drive, Swarcliffe.

‘The girl was taken to hospital for emergency treatment and is in a critical condition.

‘A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with the incident are currently in custody.

‘A scene is in place at the address and enquiries are ongoing.’

______________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Couple Arrested As Child Fights For Her Life”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.