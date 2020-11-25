Country singer Hal Ketchum dies aged 67


Country singer Hal Ketchum has died aged 67

“With great sadness and grief we announce that Hal passed away peacefully last night at home due to complications of dementia,” Ketchum’s wife, Andrea, confirmed in a post on the late singer’s Facebook page and website.

“May his music live on forever in your hearts and bring you peace.”

Ketchum released his first of 11 albums in 1988. He had 15 top 10 singles and sold five million albums worldwide.

His hits included “Small Town Saturday Night” and “Long Haired Country Boy”.


Ketchum, who lived in Taxeas, was diagnosed with dementia in 2017, and he played his last show at home on the stage of Gruene Hall.

