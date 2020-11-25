COSTA Blanca South has a new millionaire after Euromillions win



Spain’s Southern Costa Blanca has a new overnight millionaire as one winner Tuesday, November 24’s Euromillions draw is located in Murcia. Overall, Spain had a successful lotto week with lucky winners of the second category based in Sagunto in Valencia and Alfaro in Valencia scooping an impressive €176,840.50 each.

-- Advertisement --



The winning ticket for the million euro was purchased in Águilas in Murcia and carries the code: GSB80134.

Meanwhile, The Primavera draw held on Thursday November 19, in Madrid saw zero winners for the Special Category although a winning ticket of 1.4 million was validated for the First Category.

_______________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Costa Blanca South has a new millionaire”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.