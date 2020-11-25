Convicted terrorist has Australian citizenship revoked

CONVICTED terrorist and Muslim cleric has Australian citizenship revoked



Home Minister Peter Dutton announced on Wednesday, November 25 his decision to revoke the citizenship of Algerian-born convicted terrorist Abdul Nacer Benbrika. Benbrika, also known as Abu Bakr, was jailed in 2005 for 15 years for plotting to detonate a bomb at the AFL Grand Final.

Bakr, who is eligible for release next month, has 90 days to appeal the cancellation of his visa and his deportation to Algeria. He was originally arrested with 17 other suspected terrorists after multiple plots were uncovered to bomb Australian landmarks, including the Lucas Heights nuclear reactor in Sydney. Bakr was considered to be the spiritual leader of those arrested.

Speaking to international media reporter in Brisbane, Dutton said, “If it’s a person who’s posing a significant terrorist threat to our country, then we’ll do whatever is possible within Australian law to protect Australians”.

