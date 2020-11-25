Christmas toy appeal to ensure “no child goes without”.

THE Civil Protection Association in Rincon de la Victoria has launched a campaign to collect new toys for children from vulnerable families in the town.

The initiative aims to ensure that “no child goes without” a toy on Three Kings Day.

Councillor Josefa Carnero said: “The current health situation has dragged many families into a difficult economic situation. For this reason we do not want the pandemic to leave any child without a gift.”

Organisers are asking for toys that “are as educational as possible, avoiding electric items and those specific to boys or girls”.

Children who receive a toy will correspond to the families being assisted by the municipality’s social services.

The collection campaign will run until December 31, ready for delivery before Three Kings Day on January 6.

Unwrapped gifts can be dropped off at the Civil Protection offices in Calle Lancelot, Torre de Benagalbon, from 9am to 2pm, and 6pm to 8pm, Monday to Friday.

Those who are unable to leave their homes can arrange for collection by calling 673 171 456.

Meanwhile, the Culture, Fair and Festivities Area has organised a week of fun activities for all the family which kicks off on Saturday, November 28 with the turning on of the Christmas lights.

These include drive-in sessions, concerts and children’s and family shows.

The Christmas lights will be turned on at 6.15pm in Plaza Al-Ándalus following a Christmas zambombá which will be performed by Casa Pestiño.

Councilor for Culture, Fairs and Festivities, Clara Perles, said: “The current situation we live in is complicated for everyone, but we do not want to stop inspiring families and have organised Christmas activities, always guaranteeing compliance with the established health and safety measures.

“This year will be different and special. We have prepared many activities thinking especially of children who have shown a great capacity to adapt to the changing rules that are being imposed on us in this difficult year.”

