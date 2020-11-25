Cártama Town Hall’s Christmas Toy Campaign Is Launched

CARTAMA Town Hall’s Christmas Toy Campaign Is Launched, to help families in a less fortunate situation.



Cártama Town Hall, with Mayor Jorge Gallardo, and Isabel Sánchez, the Social Welfare councillor, have again launched its Christmas Toy Campaign, the ninth year this wonderful campaign has been in operation, designed to help families in difficult financial situations and to provide Christmas presents to children who might otherwise never have been able to enjoy their Christmas as much as the more fortunate ones.

Anybody wishing to register for this year’s campaign must go to the town hall between Monday, November 23, and Friday, December 18, “This year, a year in which we are experiencing so many difficulties because of the coronavirus pandemic, we must remain supportive of the children of the families that need us most. We will ensure that all children will receive a gift,” said Mayor Gallardo.

