Brits urged to book package holidays for 2021 as consumer watchdog Which? found in eight out of 10 cases packages were cheaper than booking flights and accommodation separately.
Families planning a holiday in the sun next summer are being urged to book a package holiday.
And most importantly holidaymakers do not risk losing their money if travel is banned due to Covid-19 or if the airline or hotel goes bust.
Which? found a holiday for two adults flying to Rhodes from Bristol for a fortnight cost £583 with Tui but £1,053 if flights and rooms were booked separately.
A couple flying from London Stansted for a fortnight on the Greek island could save £158 with Tui.
While a couple flying from Glasgow to Gran Canaria with Jet2 Holidays for two weeks in May will pay £702, not £936 saving £234.
Rory Boland, editor of Which? Travel, said, “We’ve been urging holidaymakers to book a package for next year, given the unparalleled protection they offer. Also, a package could save hundreds.
“Not all providers are equal though. Anyone planning on booking for 2021 should strongly consider a package with a reputable provider that has treated customers fairly in recent months.”
If a provider cancels a package, the customer is entitled to a full refund within 14 days.
