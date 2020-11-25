BRITS urged to book package holidays for 2021 AS Consumer watchdog Which? found in eight out of 10 cases packages were cheaper than booking flights and accommodation separately.

-- Advertisement --



Families planning a holiday in the sun next summer are being urged to book a package holiday.

And most importantly holidaymakers do not risk losing their money if travel is banned due to Covid-19 or if the airline or hotel goes bust.

Which? found a holiday for two adults flying to Rhodes from Bristol for a fortnight cost £583 with Tui but £1,053 if flights and rooms were booked separately.

A couple flying from London Stansted for a fortnight on the Greek island could save £158 with Tui.

While a couple flying from Glasgow to Gran Canaria with Jet2 Holidays for two weeks in May will pay £702, not £936 saving £234.

Rory Boland, editor of Which? Travel, said, “We’ve been urging holidaymakers to book a package for next year, given the unparalleled protection they offer. Also, a package could save hundreds.

“Not all providers are equal though. Anyone planning on booking for 2021 should strongly consider a package with a reputable provider that has treated customers fairly in recent months.”

If a provider cancels a package, the customer is entitled to a full refund within 14 days.