Brit arrested in Torremolinos for suspected drug trafficking

Agents of the Policia Nacional have detained two foreign nationals on suspicion of drug trafficking in Torremolinos, Costa del Sol. The suspects, from the United Kingdom, aged 31 and Norway, aged 32, were pulled over when officers noticed them driving erratically; subsequently, drugs were discovered in the back of their car.

The incident occurred on Friday, November 13, on Avenida de Antonio Machado when local police intercepted the vehicle, which was endangering other traffic and pedestrians. A search of the vehicle uncovered a box containing a 96-gram hashish tablet, as well as two mobile phones.

The drug trafficking suspects are being held at a local police station for questioning.

