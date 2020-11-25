BREAKING NEWS: Disneyland Paris has been forced to ditch its Christmas reopening plans due to COVID, meaning the theme park will remain closed until February 2021.

In a statement on Wednesday, November 25, the park said: “While we were hoping to be able to reopen during the Christmas holiday season, the latest government measures announced for France do not allow us to deliver the Disneyland Paris experience.

“Therefore the destination will remain closed until 12 February 2021.

“We look forward to welcoming you upon our reopening. In the meantime, if you have a booking with us during the period we are closed, please check here for our latest commercial conditions.

“We thank you for your continued loyalty and understanding.”

Customers with bookings between now and February are asked to visit the Disneyland Paris website, to rebook their trip.

