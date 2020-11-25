Breaking News – Celebrity Big Brother star Heavy D has died

CELEBRITY Big Brother star Heavy D has died at the age of 43, his friend has confirmed.

The TV reality star, real name Colin Newell, who featured on Celebrity Big Brother and Storage Hunters passed away this week.

His friend Nick Nevern tweeted, “I’m very shocked & saddened to hear of the passing of my friend @HeavyHeavyd.

“u lived ur life the way u wanted to & f**k anyone who didn’t like it! U always brought a smile to my face bro & lifted any room you where in. #RIPHeavyD.”

No more details about his death are yet available.

His social media presence continued to be active up until almost two weeks ago and the larger than life star posted his last tweet on November 14.

