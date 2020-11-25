Boris Johnson’s COVID Christmas Bubble Plans Under Fire from Scientists, Mp’s and the Hospitality Industry.

Boris Johnson’s COVID Christmas plans for the country have come under fire from all sides of the spectrum with MP’s, Scientists, Doctors and the Hospitality industry all deriding the scheme and saying it is a big mistake.

The PM has announced that for five days between 23 and 27 December, people across the UK will be able to mix within a Christmas bubble of up to three households – but only in a private home, a place of worship or outdoor public spaces.

One ‘bone of contention’ is that restrictions will remain for pubs, restaurants, and the wider hospitality sector, which described the rules as likely to cause “inflict unnecessary pain and irreversible damage”. Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the British Beer and Pub Association, said: “These plans for Christmas make a mockery of the extra restrictions being placed on pubs and the economic devastation they are facing this Christmas.

“How can it be that pubs cannot properly open while households can mix in private settings? It seems the government has chosen to inflict unnecessary pain and irreversible damage on our sector without publishing evidence alongside these decisions.”

The chief executive of UKHospitality, the leading hospitality trade association in the UK,Kate Nicholls, added: “For the government to exclude these businesses in these new rules demonstrates muddled thinking and will cause the sector yet more harm coming so soon after the announcement of the new tier restrictions.”

