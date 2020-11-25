Biden fires Brexit warning at Boris

JOE Biden has fired a Brexit warning shot at Boris Johnson and highlighted the importance of keeping the Irish border open as the end of the transition period approaches.

Biden said it had taken a lot of hard work to reach a settlement in Ireland, ending decades of conflict.

The UK government has threatened to overrule the Brexit withdrawal agreement which committed to keeping the border open.

Negotiations between the UK and European Union on a post-Brexit trade deal resumed on Monday, November 23 following discussions over the weekend.

The UK is set to end its transition period on December 31 and could still leave without a deal.

Speaking to reporters in Wilmington, Delaware, on Tuesday, November 24, the President-elect said, “We do not want a guarded border.

“We’ve worked too long to get Ireland worked out, and I talked with the British prime minister, I talked with the Taoiseach, I talked with others, I talked to the French.

“The idea of having a border north and south once again being closed is just not right, we’ve just got to keep the border open.”

Mr Biden previously touched upon the 1998 Good Friday agreement during his presidential campaign, tweeting in September, “We can’t allow the Good Friday Agreement that brought peace to Northern Ireland to become a casualty of Brexit.

“Any trade deal between the US and UK must be contingent upon respect for the Agreement and preventing the return of a hard border. Period.”

