BARCLAYS Corporate Banking announces a new trade finance platform for corporate clients after revealing that it is working with CGI to implement the CGI Trade360 platform.

-- Advertisement --



In an announcement made on Tuesday, November 24, the company says the new platform will provide an industry leading end-to-end global trade finance solution for Barclays clients in the UK and around the world.

With the CGI Trade360 platform, Barclays will provide clients with greater connectivity and visibility into their supply chains, allowing them to optimise working capital efficiency, funding and risk mitigation.

By utilising cloud-based functionality for corporate banking clients, Barclays will also be able to offer a leading client user experience through easy access and real-time integration to essential information, combined with the latest trade solutions as the industry-wide shift to digitisation continues to accelerate.

The company says the move: “underlines their commitment to supporting the trade and working capital needs of their clients and reinforces a commitment to innovation that has been central to the bank for more than 300 years.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Barclays announces new trade finance platform for corporate clients”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.