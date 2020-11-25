Axarquia attraction El Saltillo de Canillas de Aceituno has been featured in the prestigious National Geographic magazine.

“Since it reopened to the public in 2015 after years of abandonment, lack of maintenance and even death, the refurbished Caminito del Rey continues to attract more visitors each year eager to walk the 7.7 km that runs over the Gaitanes Gorge,” says the publication.

-- Advertisement --



“Now, lovers of vertigo and nature have a new candy. Like the Caminito, the El Saltillo hiking route runs in Malaga and also follows the path of a river while skirting gorges of heart attacks.

“The cherry on top is the bridge that connects the town of Senella with Canillas de Aceituno, which has the honor of having entered the top three of the longest suspension bridges in Spain, in natural areas.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Attraction El Saltillo features in National Geographic magazine”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.