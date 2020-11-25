80 per cent of murdered women had never reported violence

ALMOST 80 per cent of women murdered in Malaga by their partners had never reported violence.

Since there have been records in the province, dating back 17 years, 42 women have died at the hands of their husbands or partners, but according to the Government Delegation against Gender Violence, there is only a record of 20 per cent of them having previously reported their killers for violence. In that time, three children have been killed in situations of gender violence and 11 have been orphaned.

November 25 is the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

There have been 6,234 calls from Malaga to the Women’s Helpline in Andalucia this year, which is 36 per cent more than 2019. The number is 900 200 999.

There are currently 3,310 women in the province who have active protection as victims of gender violence according to the Government Sub-delegation.

When the State of Alarm was declared mid-March, daily registers of gender violence tripled in the province. The highest peak was in April, with 360 calls, of a total of 2,650 calls so far this year in Malaga to the number for Attention to Victims of Gender Violence, which is 016.

More than 45 per cent of the victims are aged between 31 and 45, although the problem also affects the elderly, with 74 cases of women over 65, and young girls, with 42 cases of girls aged between 14 and 17.

