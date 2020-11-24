Work has begun on Velez-Malaga’s new macro theme park which will focus on the history and characteristics of the town.

“WORK has begun after the delay due to the pandemic issue. Said works will consist of preparing the land and installing a macro playground, it will also have a storytelling area, ‘photocall’ and various circuits for activities,” said Malaga City Council’s Councillor for the Environment, Antonio Ariza.

-- Advertisement --



The initiative, which will cost almost €414,000, will create work for 139 labourers for two weeks and will be maintained by 18 council officers every three months.

Deputy Mayor, Jesús Pérez Atencia, added: “We believe that the best way to invest is to do so in a way that has a direct impact on our residents, and this is the case here.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Work begins on Velez-Malaga’s new macro theme park”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.