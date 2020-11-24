Who’s pulling the strings?

CREDIT: Pxfuel

FIND out all you need to know about puppets and their history at Alicante Town Hall which is hosting an exhibition on this very subject until December 11.

The display will take guests on “a journey from ancient times to the present day of a unique scenic modality that has never ceased to captivate all types of audiences, from children to adults”.

One of the exhibition organisers said: “Puppeteering is a practice that leaves no one indifferent and in which Valencian companies have been able to adapt to the evolution of society’s tastes and successive fashions, to earn a very hopeful future.

“It is worth this historical tour to record its protagonists and their practices with dolls of all kinds of materials and possible forms of manipulation. A heritage of Valencian society that, in addition, has an unmatched identity value.”


