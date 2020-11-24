White House Grants Approval for Joe Biden To Receive Daily Brief

THE White House has Granted Approval for Joe Biden To Receive Daily Brief.

The White House has as last given approval for Joe Biden to start receiving the president’s daily intelligence reports, it has been reported. The bulletins, called the president’s daily brief, consists of a collection of classified intelligence reports which are prepared every day to give the US leader the latest on major security threats from around the world.

The federal government is now set to begin working with President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team now that the head of the General Services Administration has “ascertained” that he is the apparent winner of this month’s presidential election.

Among other things, the ascertainment process gives the incoming president and his team access to officials at federal agencies and directs the Justice Department to work on security clearances for transition team members and Biden political appointees. It even gives his team access to official government website domains.

Donald Trump made two brief appearances in front of the press on Tuesday, ignoring shouted questions from reporters at both.

In the morning, he made visited the White House briefing room for a minute to claim credit for the Dow Jones Industrial Average breaking a record by crossing the 30,000 level for the first time — although this is attributed to the news that the transition to a Biden administration can proceed.



After lunch, he appeared at the annual National Thanksgiving Turkey Pardon. Accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, he granted clemency to Corn, the turkey, and retreated back into the executive mansion as a reporter shouted out asking whether the president could pardon himself before leaving office.