WE WILL BE BACK ONE DAY

The BBC has said in confirmation of what most viewers had hoped for that Gavin and Stacey will return ‘One Day’.

It’s the ‘one-day’ phrase that’s not clear though and has left some wondering whether the ever-popular series will return at an all even for a one-off special.

Gavin and Stacey returned last Christmas for a one-off Christmas show and was met warmly, but as a spokesperson for the BBC explained 2019 was a one-off albeit a welcome one and although the hit series would return for ‘one day’ this year would not see that.

Chief content officer of the BBC Charlotte Moore said that it was never going to happen this year but ‘one day ‘it might.

Joanna Page and Matthew Horne, the titular characters in the sitcom, were seen out together by a fan recently in Cardiff, where else, but it was nothing “Gavin and Stacey “related.

All fans of the show and those who enjoyed the special in 2019 will be waiting on tenterhooks for sure, wondering whether or not the UK public will be treated to another one-off special or even a series maybe.

