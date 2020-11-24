BRITAIN is expected to commit tens of millions of pounds to a ‘world-leading’ counter-terrorism centre that will combine intelligence agencies, law enforcement, and the criminal justice system.

-- Advertisement --



Chancellor Rishi Sunak is set to announce the ambitious new project in this week’s spending review, with the hope that the ‘state of the art’ counter-terrorism centre would be operating within five years. The centre will combine officials from across the security and legal spectrum to improve response time to attacks and prevention tactics in disrupting terrorist networks.

The planned centre will also target serious organised crime and hostile foreign powers, with Rishi Sunak saying the project will help the government to ‘deliver its first and foremost duty to keep the public safe’. Home Secretary Priti Patel said that the centre will integrate the ‘wealth of knowledge and expertise’ of the UK’s top intelligence and police officials.

The plans for the project arose in the wake of reviews into MI5 and police forces following terror attacks in London and Manchester in 2017. Counter-Terrorism Policing (CTP) stated that ‘close collaboration between our law enforcement, intelligence, and wider partners has always been at the heart of what we do, and this project will only improve that relationship’.

The CTP added that the centre will accelerate the UK’s ‘ongoing mission to get ahead of the terrorist threat and keep the country safe.’

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “UK to Spend Millions on ‘World-Leading’ Counter-terrorism Centre”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.