UK Sends £81million Of Taxpayers Money A Year In Aid To China

It has been revealed, in an unprecedented audit conducted by the TaxPayers’ Alliance and a major UK national daily newspaper, that in the year 2019 to 2020, a figure of £81million in British taxpayer’s money was sent to China, to aid with schemes like rice farming and opera, even though the country has the second-largest economy in the world, and a GDP 5 times that of the United Kingdom.

British taxpayers’ money is being ploughed into China’s booming economy, resulting in them overtaking the UK as the largest producers of wind energy in the world, aiding the building of flood prevention in Chinese cities, and remarkably, £900,000 was funnelled to fund a program launched three years ago, designed to tackle a possible pandemic should one ever break out there, when considering the theory that the pandemic originated from China, they are in line to be the only country to continue to prosper in 2020, and all this whilst China has an ongoing political battle with the UK over Beijing’s attitude towards Hong Kong, plus the Huwaei controversy.

Tobias Ellwood, Tory MP and chairman of the defence select committee stated, “Given how Beijing has leveraged its economic might to abuse international standards and norms, we should no longer be funding any aid programmes in China. China’s errant behaviour should warrant consideration of sanctions’ instead”, whilst Sir Iain Duncan Smith, the former Conservative Party leader, said, “A country that is set to become the largest economy in the world, with plans to become the most powerful and threatening military power, guilty of widespread persecution of minority groups and aggressive behaviour to its neighbours, and UK Government officials, in the middle of an economic crisis, are sending them money. In what world is this not inept, incompetent and dangerous?”.

