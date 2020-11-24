Tutu up the mountain.

THREE pals scaled Orihuelas Callosa Segura Mountain dressed in pink tutus to raise more than €3,000 for three worthy causes.

Brave ‘ballerinas’ Mark Daughtry, Phillip Trower and Michael Purdy set themselves the challenge of climbing the 518 metre mountain over a pint weeks ago, having decided they wanted to raise money for their own chosen charities.

“We chose the mountain as we wanted the challenge. The outfit choice was decided by our friends, family and fabulous customers (from both Casa Mia and Carmen’s) via a Facebook poll. Tutu was by far the favourite choice!” said Mark.

It took the trio three and a quarter hours to reach the summit, enjoy a picnic lunch and get back down.

And fortunately there were no injuries or mishaps.

“Each of us feels very passionate about the charity we individually chose. I chose Combat Stress as the charity does so much for veterans who are suffering with PTSD and other mental health issues and I am a veteran, retired from the British Army after a 26-year career,” explained Mark.

“Michael chose Little Pod Association as he is a very big animal lover and this particular charity is struggling at the moment.

“Phil chose the Jose San Obrero Orphanage as he knows how much the children appreciate all the help and extra support that they receive via the generous donations raised by everyone,” Mark added.

Each charity will receive €1006.

