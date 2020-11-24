Trump Orders B-52 Nuclear-Capable Bombers To The Middle East in a veiled warning to Iran.



President Trump has reportedly ordered American Air Force B-52 Stratofortress bombers, the largest planes in the US military armoury, with nuclear bomb capabilities, to be deployed from their North Dakota base, to be stationed at a US air base in Qatar, in what is seen as a warning to Iran, after Donald Trump was recently apparently talked down from launching a missile strike on an Iranian nuclear plant, days after losing the US elections, with speculation mounting that he might try to attack Iran before Biden takes over the presidency in January, but was advised against the possibility of igniting a “broader conflict” in the Middle East by his team, including Mike Pence and Mike Pompeo.

-- Advertisement --



Announcing the arrival of this heavy-duty military might, which arrived via Israel, a US Central Command spokesman said it was a move designed to “deter aggression and reassure US partners and allies”.

Commander Lieutenant General Greg Guillot, of the US military’s 9th Air Force, stated, “The ability to quickly move forces into, out of and around the theater to seize, retain and exploit the initiative is key to deterring potential aggression. These missions help bomber aircrews gain familiarity with the region’s airspace and command, and control functions and allow them to integrate with the theater’s US and partner air assets, increasing the combined force’s overall readiness”.

_________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Trump Orders B-52 Nuclear-Capable Bombers To The Middle East”.