Thugs attack young mum and accuse her of reporting illegal party

A group of thugs attacked a young mum in front of her kids accusing her of reporting an illegal street party in Parla, Madrid.

ACCORDING to Telemadrid, the victim suffered blows to the face, legs and arms and “lives in great fear”, after they allegedly threatened her young children.

Six or seven people. ” They shoved her against the wall, punched her and threw her to the ground in front of her four-year-old children, who were cowering between her legs,” she told the television channel.

A passer-by managed to stop the attackers and call the police.

The alleged victim was taken to hospital, but claims her car had been vandalised while she was being treated for her injuries.

