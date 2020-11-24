THREE-Household Bubbles Allowed and Travel Restrictions Lifted under UK Christmas Rules.

People who are self-isolating should not join a Christmas bubble. If someone tests positive, or develops coronavirus symptoms up to 48 hours after the Christmas bubble last met, everyone will have to self-isolate.

The relaxation of COVID rules for Christmas was finalised at a meeting of the government’s emergency COBRA committee on Tuesday afternoon, which was attended by the first ministers of the devolved administrations in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the UK “can’t afford to throw caution to the wind. The virus doesn’t know it’s Christmas and we must all be careful,” he said in a video message from Downing Street as he continues to self-isolate.

“I know this doesn’t equate to a normal Christmas and it won’t work for everyone. And it’s up to each of us to think carefully about how we use this special time-limited dispensation. The virus has not gone away and families will need to make personal judgements about the risk of forming a bubble with or visiting, elderly relatives or the vulnerable.

“‘Tis the season to be jolly, but ’tis also the season to be jolly careful,” he said.