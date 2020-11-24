THE UK’s most popular Christmas tree could be in short supply due to imports from Denmark being halted by Covid-19 restrictions.

Britain usually imports more than one million Nordmann Fir trees each year from what is Europe’s largest festive tree producer.

However, exports to the UK and other countries have been severely hit by restrictions linked to a cull of mink, which became a reservoir for a mutant form of coronavirus.

Garden centres claim that many stores and supermarkets rely on Danish trees for their festive stock.

Around 10million Christmas trees are sold in Britain every year, around 3million of them are imported.

The British Christmas Tree Growers Association said that, so far, retailers have been able to meet demand from domestic supplies.

Many families usually go and choose a tree from a garden centre, but they have not been able to do so this month so demand has shot up with online retailers such as GardeningExpress.co.uk.

