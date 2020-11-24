The Great British Bake Off Crowns 20-Year-Old Peter Sawkins as Youngest-Ever Winner

THE Great British Bake Off Crowns Peter Sawkins as the Youngest-Ever Winner who says he feels like ‘a giddy little kid’ after being a superfan since he was 12-years-old.

UNIVERSITY student Peter Sawkins,20, has been crowned the youngest ever winner of The Great British Bake Off. Sawkins beat Laura Adlington and Dave Friday to win the Channel 4 show after wowing judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

The entire programme was filmed in just 42 days this year, with everyone forming a “biosecure bubble” in Essex to complete the show and at the same time adhere to covid rules. Peter said keeping his victory a secret proved particularly challenging when flying back to Scotland.

He said: “After winning the trophy I had to smuggle it on the plane back to Edinburgh. I was a bit stressed when we went through the scanners. And then it stayed on my family worktop in the kitchen hidden in a box. I can’t wait to crack it out of the box and give it as much use as I possibly can.

“Filming in the bubble was certainly a unique experience inside and outside the tent. It was a very intense environment to be in but it was hugely fun whilst filming and also in our downtime. You saw Paul on his moped, the crew doing Yoga or playing rounders or tennis. It was like a grown-ups holiday camp for seven weeks.”

Peter, who is studying accounting and finance at Edinburgh University, said he first dreamt of taking part in The Great British Bake Off eight years ago when it was on the BBC.

He said: “I can’t quite believe that I am here, I can’t quite believe that I made it onto the show, and I can’t quite believe that the show happened. This is going to be a really huge chapter in my life, and what a way for it to end. I wanted this a lot when I was 12 I was watching repeats of Bake Off back to back, and it got me into baking big time. I am a Bake-Off nerd, and I think 12-year-old Peter would be in awe, and just the most excited giddy kid. I am that excited giddy kid right now.”

