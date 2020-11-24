SPUTNIK 5 TAKE OFF !

The Russian vaccine has been said to be effective even though its name is a little maybe a little strange.

The Russian Health authorities have announced that their COVID-19 vaccine has been tested and is 91.4 per cent effective and unlike others will cost around 20 Euros per patient.

It’s not essential you would have thought what the name of a vaccine says or does or the response from the public, but that it successfully vaccinates the public that ultimately will be protected by it.

However, in the case of the Russian vaccine, they have decided to name their 91.4 per cent effective shot ‘SPUTNIK 5’ OR ‘SPUTNIK V’.

Now depending on where you hail from a ‘v’ at the end of a name means five the roman numeral but in this case, it may mean ‘v’ for a vaccine which makes sense, but I wager most will think SPUTNIK 5 maybe that is a rocket that went into orbit with a satellite in the ’60s

In truth, in 1961′ SPUTNIK V‘ did send animals for the first time into space. The real name of the craft was Sputnik 2, in Russia, and only the west incorrectly called it ‘Sputnik 5.’

Can you see yourself as a Russian citizen going to the doctors and asking for a ‘drop of that Sputnik 5 ‘I don’t think so, either way, the vaccine is effective, the Russian scientists claim (91.4 per cent), and for 20 Euros approx per patient it represents an affordable way to vaccinate its citizens, even if the name may be confused with a 1960’s Soviet spacecraft.

