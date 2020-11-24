Spanish Government Plans Extending the Curfew over the Festive Season to 1.00 am.

The Government’s plan for Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve include dinners for a maximum of six people and a curfew extension to 1.00 am. The plan, at present, is being prepared by the Ministry of Health and which will be taken to the Interterritorial Council for analysis and debate with the autonomous communities. A decision on the proposal will be made once all the community presidents have had time to peruse the document and return their verdicts.

The draft in its present form goes onto to stipulate that all the current rules and restrictions must be observed, for example, no non-necessary travel, social distancing and frequent hand washing to name a few. The crux of the document though is the eagerly awaited ‘green light’ for venues to open over the festive period. At the moment, and even though it’s in draft, it looks highly likely it will go ahead.

Of course, business leaders want the draft proposal to be ratified as soon as possible but it must be remembered that not every region in Spain is dealing with the crisis in the same way and some areas are still plagued by high infection rates and fatalities.

Perhaps though, with some luck, Christmas will really come early for the hospitality industry- fingers crossed!

