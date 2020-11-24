Spain’s strongest man beats national tyre rolling record

Spain’s strongest man Roberto Rodriguez beats the national world tyre rolling record.

RODRIGUEZ smashed Spain’s record by lifting a tyre weighing 573 kilos: “I thought it was almost impossible” he said afterwards.

The strongman completed two turns in less than 90 seconds, something never before achieved in a competition of the National League of Strength, managing it in 50.3 seconds.

“Having wheels, stones and specific material at home to practice is very important”, Rodriguez told Antena 3 Deportes.

A few minutes before, in the championship held in Fuenlabrada, competitor Juan Ferrer, from Tarragona, had managed to turn a tyre in 31.68 seconds.

Rodríguez decided to step up the competition and made the first lift in 16.8 seconds.

He looked strong and made a second turnaround in just over 50 seconds.

The 143-kilogram Vigo native has just come out of an injury that prevented him from participating in the first event of the championship.

But Rodriguez is back in shape and says he will fight for the title.

He is four times champion of the National Strength League, a title he still holds.

Rodriguez admitted his “superhuman strength is highly valued by friends”, who have called him for more than one house move or when they get a flat tyre.

