Spain sees record number of Covid-related deaths in ‘second wave’

Spain registers record number of Covid-related deaths in 'second wave'

Spain has registered a record number of Covid-related deaths in ‘second wave’ of the pandemic.

The Ministry of Health has today confirmed 12,228 new coronavirus infections and 537 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Until now, the highest death toll in the second wave occurred on November 17, when 435 fatalities were recorded in one day.

The accumulated incidence of coronavirus cases in Spain stands at 362 infections per 100,000 inhabitants, slightly up on yesterday.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,594,844 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Spain and 43,668 patients have died.


