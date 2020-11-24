Shakti Dance Day comes to Más Happy in Santa Pola

CELEBRATE song, dance and flow as part of the wonderful Shakti Dance Day being hosted at the Más Happy yoga studio in Santa Pola, Alicante.

Más Happy will host this ‘joy with music’ event on Saturday, November 28, starting at 10 am and ending at 7 pm, costing €54, which includes the workshops and lunch.

Following the guidance of Hari Dyal Kaur, at 10 am the group will participate in a Shakti Dance Workshop followed by a swim in the sea at 1 pm.

After breaking for lunch at 2 pm, the group will dive back into the workshop, experiencing a new love for movement, and the peace and calm of the music.

Participants will need to book in advance and will need to bring comfortable clothes, a mat, zafu or cushion and blanket for relaxation, and a towel and swimming costume (if you want to swim in the sea.)

If you need more details, contact on 656 288 038 or write to gracias@yogaymusica.es

