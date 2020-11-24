Residents remove burning butane cylinder from building

THERE was quite a scare just after midnight on the evening of November 23 when a butane cylinder burst into flames in an apartment block in Can Pastilla near the Playa de Palma.

Local Police and Palma Fire Brigade were alerted as well as 061 SAMU but when they arrived at the scene, they discovered that residents had quickly removed the cylinder from the building to avoid a possible internal explosion.

Officers proceeded to extinguish the flames and cool the cylinder down before removing it safely and with no damage to the building or injury to residents.

