Policia Nacional arrested man for online auction fraud

POLICIA Nacional has arrested a 38-years-old man in San Bartolomé de Tirajana, Gran Canaria, for online auction fraud.

The man reportedly ran a collectors website that held online auctions for specialised goods, however, it became apparent that the operation wasn’t legit after one woman reported to police that she hadn’t received her items despite being the winning bidder.

After the woman, who lives in Santiago de Compostela, alerted Policia Nacional that she had in fact not only failed to receive the products she bid for but also that the perpetrator declined any type of responsibility and failed to reimburse her with the €628 she had parted with.

