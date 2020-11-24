Nine German Cops Accused of Right-Wing Extremism

GERMAN police have raided the homes of nine of their colleagues accused of exchanging right-wing extremism material over WhatsApp.

The Interior Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia said the raids were the ‘result of the systematic evaluation of 2 cellphones’ from an earlier investigation. In September, 30 German cops were suspended for sharing Nazi material over social media since 2013. The 136 shocking images police discovered included an illustration of a refugee in a gas chamber and black people being murdered.

On early Tuesday morning officers raided nine apartments in the western cities of Mulheim and Essen in a crackdown against a group of policemen who enjoyed bowling together. Investigators seized 17 electronic devices and the Duisberg Prosecutor’s office is analysing videos, audio messages, and photographs shared on WhatsApp group chats to investigate the officer’s right-wing extremist sympathies.

